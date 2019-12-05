Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar give a strong reply to trolls

MUMBAI: A comic act was rolled out on national television by Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera where they had collaborated with Sony MAX's Dr Pran Lele for a few minuter -long sketch comedy segment based on the concept of a filmy clinic that caters to noted Bollywood stars.

The recent episode of this comical series crossed the line and seemed like an insult to one of our favourite Bollywood musician i.e Neha Kakkar.

In the video Kakkar was body shamed, not only that but insulted her talent as well.

Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar shared this video on his Instagram and gave a befitting reply to this snippet.

Check the video:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5p9MIKBf0S/?utm_source=ig_web_options_share_sheet

Watching this heartbroken Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and gave a befitting reply to these criticizers.