For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2019 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

MUMBAI: Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding.

According to UsWeekly, the two, who were set to tie the knot this month, have made changes in their wedding dates and will exchange vows most probably next year.

A source close to the couple said, "They changed the timing due to the location they want. They're going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party."

Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Russell Brand John Mayer
Related news
News | 02 Dec 2019

Indian Origin UK Based Popstar RIKA Wins BritAsia TV Award For The Best Female UK Act

MUMBAI: Indian-Brit pop sensation RIKA aka (Chandrika Darbari) won the Award for the Best Female UK Act at BritAsia TV Music Awards 2019. The highly anticipated occasion celebrates the immense success and recognition of the talented Asian music industry.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Katy Perry reveals style statement and favourite Indian cuisine

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with RJ Glen Katy Perry shares her style statement and her budding interest in Indian cuisine.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Katy Perry: A lot of artists are build on awkward validation

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Sana Kool on Radio Mirchi, Katy Perry was quizzed with an interesting question. Sana Kool asked her what would she tell her 13 year old self.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali shares stage with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Making her mark with each step, Dhvani Bhanushali has created yet another milestone. The pop sensation was the only young singer who was part of the opening act at the mega-concert of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Dua Lipa meets SRK while in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dua Lipa met Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan while on her maiden concert trip in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

News
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards

MUMBAI: Apple Music Celebrates with Global, Live-Streamed Performance by Billie Eilish at the Stread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's YouTube channel Shemaroo Filmi Gaane hits record-breaking 30 million subscriber base

MUMBAI: Another feather added to the cap of India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertairead more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Sneha to feature in song 'Jogi'

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Namanandi, who is known for her role in Ragini MMS Returns, will be seen in the video of a new song Jogi.Sung by Abhinav...read more

2
'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' crosses 90 mn views

MUMBAI: Sung by Neha Kakkar, the remake version of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi has garnered huge love, and the track happens to cross a whopping 90 mn...read more

3
Singer Shaan's YouTube channel to go a long way!

MUMBAI: One of the popular singer singers in the music industry who has mesmerized the audience with his marvellous songs like Bum Bum Bole, All Izz...read more

4
I Was bullied a lot in school days: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says he went through a lot of bullying during his school days."I have gone through a lot of bullying in my school days....read more

5
Jassie Gill's new song 'Allah Ve' attracts five million TikTokers

MUMBAI: One of the most popular Punjabi singers in the Punjabi music scene Jassie Gill is known to mesmerize the audience with not just his voice but...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group