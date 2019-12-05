For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Jassie Gill's new song 'Allah Ve' attracts five million TikTokers

MUMBAI: One of the most popular Punjabi singers in the Punjabi music scene Jassie Gill is known to mesmerize the audience with not just his voice but also his acting skills. 

His recent track Allah Ve, launched by T-Series has grabbed humongous response from fans worldwide. 

The track truly has captured the attention of our Tik Tok users also who have utilized the track on this platform.

Almost five million TikTokers have chosen Allah Ve as their song to entertain their audience. T-Series has shared this news on their Twitter account.

Allah Ve has crossed 11 mn views and singers from the Punjabi music scene and the Bollywood space have gone onto appreciating the song.

