I Was bullied a lot in school days: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says he went through a lot of bullying during his school days.

"I have gone through a lot of bullying in my school days. Not many people know that, but now through all these activities that I'm doing (on his social media), I want to let people know that there is a side of Armaan Malik which is very human, which is very relatable to everyone. I'm the same like any other kid out there," said Armaan.

"I was bullied a lot in seventh and eighth grades and that kind of scared me a lot in life. Till date if you actually ask me I don't really have very close friends and the reason for that is also bullying, because a lot of the people who bullied me in school were my friends and I kind of distanced myself from all of that and concentrated on my music and that gave me some kind of hope to go on," he said during the third season of "Talking Music".

(Source: IANS)