News |  05 Dec 2019 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya's film gets a new release date

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya's film "Happy Hardy and Heer", which was supposed to release on January 3, 2020, will now hit the screens on January 31 next year.

"Since I have become a judge on 'Indian Idol', I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country for which we required more dates and we collectively decided to now come on January 31," said Himesh.

The movie's soundtrack features songs like "Ashiqui mein teri 2.0" and "Teri meri kahani" sung by Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai" on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.

The film also stars Sonia Mann. It is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand and directed by Raka.

(Source: IANS)

Himesh Reshammiya Happy Hardy and Heer­ Indian Idol Teri Meri Kahani Ranu Mandol Deepshikha
