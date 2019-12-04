For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Dec 2019

Tony Kakkar's 'Naagin Jaisi Kamar Hila' trends at #7 on YouTube

Mumbai: Singer, song writer and music composer Tony Kakkar has been releasing back to back hits in 2019 and now he is back again with his another blockbuster Naagin Jaisi Kamar Hila. The song is trending on #7 on Youtube within just two days of its initial release.

Elegant Elnaaz Norouzi and Tony Kakkar are seen sharing screen for the song.

Watch here:

The song has some amazing arabic moves and vibes with a traditional set up.

Stay tuned for more updates.

