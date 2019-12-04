For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2019 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

Ellie Goulding opens up on her anger issues

Mumbai: Singer Ellie Goulding has shared that she has dealt with anger issues in the past.

The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker, who married Caspar Jopling in August, admitted she used to be "much more irrational" and has had to learn to listen to other people's points of view, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I used to be much more irrational. I've had a lot of therapy and now I try to listen to people rather than talking all the time.

"I don't come across as an angry person, but it's definitely something I've had to work on for a long time."

The 32-year-old singer credits her husband for helping her become a more calm person.

"When I met Caspar, this anger thing just went away. At first it didn't. I did that thing when you first meet someone you really like and you don't show any of your bad traits.

"I'd sit with my legs crossed and be really tidy and not swear. Now I've got a ring on it, I do whatever I want!But because he's such a calm person, he helped me see things in a different way. With Caspar I instantly felt calmer," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ellie Goulding Caspar Jopling music Instagram
Related news
News | 04 Dec 2019

The Doorbeen Boys deliver another hit hattrick after 'Lambarghini', 'Prada'

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen Boys have been slaying it with every song they release and their recent track Baahon Mein has got listeners dancing to their tunes and how! A party track that released yesterday, the song has already crossed 2.7 million views in 24 hours.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2019

Himesh Reshammiya signs 'Indian Idol' contestant Sunny for a song

MUMBAI: Singer Himesh Reshammiya, who replaced Anu Malik as a judge on the ongoing season of "Indian Idol", has signed contestant Sunny Hindustani for a song in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2019

Badshah to sing a party number for this National Award winning filmmaker

MUMBAI: After Jubin Nautiyal, National Award winning director Arun Shankar has roped in Badshah to sing the first opening track of the film, which will be Badshah's forte, a party dance number.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2019

Hailey, Justin's puppy destroys Christmas tree

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's new puppy has tested their holiday spirit by destroying a Christmas tree the pair decorated.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2019

Neha Kakkar completes 30 million on Instagram, celebrates this success on sets of 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar who is known as the blockbuster machine of Bollywood. All her songs till date  are super hits and are loved by the viewers. The views on her songs are always running in millions.  Recently she achieved another milestone where she completed 30 million followers on Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

News
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards

MUMBAI: Apple Music Celebrates with Global, Live-Streamed Performance by Billie Eilish at the Stread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's YouTube channel Shemaroo Filmi Gaane hits record-breaking 30 million subscriber base

MUMBAI: Another feather added to the cap of India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertairead more

News
Gaana enters shows and podcast originals segment; aiming to host India's largest podcast library by FY21-end

MUMBAI: India's largest music streaming app, Gaana has announced its first batch of platformread more

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah to sing a party number for this National Award winning filmmaker

MUMBAI: After Jubin Nautiyal, National Award winning director Arun Shankar has roped in Badshah to sing the first opening track of the film, which...read more

2
The Doorbeen Boys deliver another hit hattrick after 'Lambarghini', 'Prada'

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen Boys have been slaying it with every song they release and their recent track Baahon Mein has got listeners dancing to their...read more

3
Brighton music conference awarded for commitment to electronic dance music at the ambassadors of the night awards

MUMBAI: At the Ambassadors of the Night Awards the NTIA presented The Bright Music Conference with an award for their work and commitment to...read more

4
Dance music titan ID&T excited to announce that Edo Van Duijn joining team as their new Music Director

MUMBAI: Van Duijn will be leading the music team for curating and booking artists for events across the burgeoning ID&T Events roster, including...read more

5
T-Series' MixTape Punjabi season 2: Experience lounge vibe in Kanika Kapoor and Ninja's 'Maahi Ve & Roi Na'

MUMBAI: The popularity of T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is certainly increasing day by the day, as it has so far witnessed some of the best...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group