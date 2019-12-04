For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Dec 2019

Chris Martin says he struggled with internalised homophobia

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin got candid about sexuality and how it led to him being bullied during his childhood.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Coldplay crooner opened up about how he used to question his sexuality, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I went to boarding school, I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, 'If I'm gay, I'm completely f***ed for eternity,'" said the 42-year-old singer, who is raised in a religious household where being gay was considered "wrong".

He added: "… And I was a kid, like, you know, discovering sexuality … 'Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that, I can't be this.' I was terrified."

The musician went on saying: "It can be brutal until you realise everyone is going through this." He then recalled being harassed by "hardcore" classmates, who he thought might have also been "going through their thing."

"For a few years, they were very much like, 'You're definitely gay,' in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that. It was weird for me for a few years."

Later, he said that he was able to come to terms with sexuality when he was "about 15 and a half."

The British singer said: "I don't know what happened, but I was like, 'Yeah, so what?' and then it all just stopped overnight. It was very interesting."

Martin said that his viewpoints shift might have something to do with growing up and having more exposure to the world.

"A lot of my heroes are gay, or whatever they are -- it doesn't really matter," he said, referring to the likes of Elton John among others.

"So what that did was ease a big pressure."

"It's not really any one religion, for me... For me, God is everything and everybody and it's love, it's a miracle in every cell of every thing, and the vastness of the mystery... It's everybody, and everybody is precious and everything here as part of the grand design."

The "Yellow" hitmaker shares two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and is currently dating actress Dakota Johnson.

(Source: IANS)

Chris Martin Coldplay Elton John Gwyneth Paltrow Yellow
