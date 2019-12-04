Badshah to sing a party number for this National Award winning filmmaker

MUMBAI: After Jubin Nautiyal, National Award winning director Arun Shankar has roped in Badshah to sing the first opening track of the film, which will be Badshah's forte, a party dance number.

Arun said, “I was looking for a name that could create a hit dance number and my music producer Aditya Dev, one of the biggest music producers in Bollywood (Why Cheat India, Namaste England, Race 3, Tumhari Sulu, Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana), felt we should rope in the party dance number king Badshah to do the song. I was elated and happy to have Badshah on board in this project. It’s going to be the song of the wedding season as this song will also be framed in the backdrop of a wedding function in the film. The main cast in the film gets introduced in the song and when it comes to making party/ dance numbers, Badshah is truly the undisputed king."

Meanwhile, Arun has also directed his next music video ‘Hidayat’ which crossed about five million views on Zee music channel. He has worked in several TV commercials ranging from Malabar Gold to Honda cars.