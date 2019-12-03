For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2019 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

For the first time 10,000 Lions Sound System travels to Mumbai for Goa Sunspash 2020 launch party

MUMBAI: India’s biggest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash brings a touch of those celebrations to Mumbai next month on 8 December.

The only festival in India to focus exclusively on reggae and its sub-genres, the festival has been instrumental in bolstering the reach of the reggae community in India, and the Mumbai pre-party is an attempt to bring together the world of Mumbai hip-hop with reggae.

The 8 December event will be the first-ever time that the custom-made 10,000 Lions Sound System will be travelling to Mumbai. The 10,000 Lions Sound System is an integral part of Goa Sunsplash, and the pre-party will be an opportunity for local hip-hop crews and MCs to perform alongside an original, Jamaican-style sound system.

Acts featured on the line-up for December 8 include group of socially-conscious rappers, emcees, producers, DJs and graffiti artists, Swadesi; Dopeadelicz, the multilingual rap crew from Dharavi; turntabilist and hip-hop scene mainstay, DJ Uri alongside another young crew Raphopper from Amravati and DJ Harbour Dubs.

Gig details:

Date: December 8

Day: Sunday

City: Mumbai

Venue: Above The Habitat, Khar

Time: 4 pm onwards

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2L4sneQ

Line-up: 10,000 Lions Sound System, Swadesi, Dopeadelicz, DJ Uri, Raphopper and Harbour Dubs

Tickets for Goa Sunsplash 2020, due to be held across three days in January, are available on

 https://www.goasunsplash.com/

Tags
Goa Sunsplash Swadesi Dopeadelicz DJ URI music
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2019

Indian Idol Season 11 : Contestants to reminiscence 90s songs in presence of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. This week Indian Idol contestants would be celebrating 90s nostalgia where renowned singer Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will be gracing the sets and boosting confidence of these listed contestants.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

T-Series' MixTape Punjabi season 2: Experience lounge vibe in Kanika Kapoor and Ninja's 'Maahi Ve & Roi Na'

MUMBAI: The popularity of T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is certainly increasing day by the day, as it has so far witnessed some of the best musical jugalbandis, where the artists have created magic with their spellbinding performances, giving the listeners an aural and visual delight.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Millind Gaba and Gurnazar recreate 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi'

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live', a one of a kind musical journey that is all set to become a milestone in the Punjabi Music Industry.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik on 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has replaced composer Anu Malik as judge on "Indian Idol 11" after the latter withdrew his name from the show in the face of MeToo allegations against him.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Tenth edition of BACARDI NH7 WEEKENDER Pune ends on a high note

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated live music experiences in India, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender came to a close on Sunday, with the third day of its 10th edition in Pune, the city where the festival started.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

News
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards

MUMBAI: Apple Music Celebrates with Global, Live-Streamed Performance by Billie Eilish at the Stread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's YouTube channel Shemaroo Filmi Gaane hits record-breaking 30 million subscriber base

MUMBAI: Another feather added to the cap of India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertairead more

News
Gaana enters shows and podcast originals segment; aiming to host India's largest podcast library by FY21-end

MUMBAI: India's largest music streaming app, Gaana has announced its first batch of platformread more

News
Spotify music is on a roll in India and the recently announced Originals by Spotify have us all excited

MUMBAI: One of their top shows for Spotify has it roped in Actor/RJ Mantra for a detective thrillread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hindus seek apology from Selena Gomez & Puma for cultural insensitivity in a new ad campaign

MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from Hollywood singer-actress Selena Gomez and multinational sports brand Puma for what they call as blatant...read more

2
Tenth edition of BACARDI NH7 WEEKENDER Pune ends on a high note

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated live music experiences in India, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender came to a close on Sunday, with the third day of its 10th...read more

3
Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik on 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has replaced composer Anu Malik as judge on "Indian Idol 11" after the latter withdrew his name from the...read more

4
Avicii tribute concert to be live streamed on Avicii’s official YouTube channel plus broadcast from U.S., Swedish, European a Asian outlets

MUMBAI: The Tim Bergling announced today that the December 5 Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness at Friends Arena in Stockholm will...read more

5
Antara Mitra, Tushar Joshi lend a voice to 'Shubhaarambh' title track

MUMBAI: Singers Antara Mitra and Tushar Joshi have crooned to the title track of the upcoming television show "Shubhaarambh". "Music is a piece of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group