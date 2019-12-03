For the first time 10,000 Lions Sound System travels to Mumbai for Goa Sunspash 2020 launch party

MUMBAI: India’s biggest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash brings a touch of those celebrations to Mumbai next month on 8 December.

The only festival in India to focus exclusively on reggae and its sub-genres, the festival has been instrumental in bolstering the reach of the reggae community in India, and the Mumbai pre-party is an attempt to bring together the world of Mumbai hip-hop with reggae.

The 8 December event will be the first-ever time that the custom-made 10,000 Lions Sound System will be travelling to Mumbai. The 10,000 Lions Sound System is an integral part of Goa Sunsplash, and the pre-party will be an opportunity for local hip-hop crews and MCs to perform alongside an original, Jamaican-style sound system.

Acts featured on the line-up for December 8 include group of socially-conscious rappers, emcees, producers, DJs and graffiti artists, Swadesi; Dopeadelicz, the multilingual rap crew from Dharavi; turntabilist and hip-hop scene mainstay, DJ Uri alongside another young crew Raphopper from Amravati and DJ Harbour Dubs.

Gig details:

Date: December 8

Day: Sunday

City: Mumbai

Venue: Above The Habitat, Khar

Time: 4 pm onwards

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2L4sneQ

Line-up: 10,000 Lions Sound System, Swadesi, Dopeadelicz, DJ Uri, Raphopper and Harbour Dubs

Tickets for Goa Sunsplash 2020, due to be held across three days in January, are available on

https://www.goasunsplash.com/