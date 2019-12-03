For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Dec 2019 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series' MixTape Punjabi season 2: Experience lounge vibe in Kanika Kapoor and Ninja's 'Maahi Ve & Roi Na'

MUMBAI: The popularity of T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is certainly increasing day by the day, as it has so far witnessed some of the best musical jugalbandis, where the artists have created magic with their spellbinding performances, giving the listeners an aural and visual delight.

After the encouraging and warm response to the first four episodes, T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar and presented by Amazon Prime Music, has come up with a new interesting fusion of two popular songs – Maahi Ve and Roi Na by Kanika Kapoor and Ninja respectively. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this episode of MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is first available on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy, giving listeners an ad-free, voice enabled listening experience.

Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, said, “The new season of MixTape Punjabi is gaining momentum amongst Prime customers and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Music can provide listeners with music from the best Indian artists along with the benefits of ad-free music service. Customers enjoy and listen to tracks such as Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Baby Doll sung by Kanika Kapoor, as well as Kalla Changa and Aadat crooned by Ninja, on our service.”

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru create a mood of a different kind this time with amazing instrumentation, interesting visuals, light and sound extravaganza, uplifted by the beautiful vocals of Kanika and Ninja.

Sharing her experience of collaborating on T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2, Kanika informs, “I love the whole concept of MixTape that gives an altogether new vibe to the old classics. In MixTape, the way of expressing a song is quite different and makes it raw in its approach with more real instruments. We mixed these two songs because they are melodious and the essence of these two songs go hand in hand and it’s soul touching. It was wonderful working with Ninja. I loved his voice and style of singing and felt it was a good mix with my voice, we worked together very well.”

Ninja, who has collaborated with the director duo Radhika and Vinay for the first time, informs, “It was really a great pleasure working with such professional and super talented people. I have learnt a lot especially from their professionalism and would love to work with them in the future again. Both the songs connect to each other in a magical way, creating a powerful aura.”

Singing for MixTape is certainly a different experience altogether, feels Ninja. He adds, “Definitely! Whenever we work for our solo song, we don’t have to take care of other artists but for MixTape we have to make sure the quality of both the singers should be highlighted equally with a balanced approach.”

Director Vinay Sapru explains, “The song has got an absolute lounge vibe and feel to it with piano being the backbone of the musical instrumentation and living it up to it are Kanika and Ninja’s vocals, which are straight from the heart. It showcases a good interaction between both the singers as one is singing to the image of the other artist. This song sets the perfect tone for the rest of the songs to come.”

Presented by Amazon Prime Music and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kanika Kapoor and Ninja’s episode of MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is available first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy, giving listeners an ad-free, voice enabled listening experience.

