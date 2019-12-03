Seventh edition of Vh1 Supersonic promises to be a grand affair; introduces Illenium and Chon to India

MUMBAI: #BeThereBeFree! step up music fanatics and get ready to groove to the pumping beats of India’s biggest multi-genre festival – Vh1 Supersonic 2020. Known for diverse music, extravagant stages, breakthrough artist line-up, and wholesome festival experience Vh1 Supersonic 2020 returns to its three-days original format and promises to set you free with its theme – The Rabbit Hole.

Early Bird Sale of India’s largest multi-genre festival begins on 3rd December 2019 with the tickets priced at INR 3000.

The theme is a place of infinite possibilities, a place that resonates with the beat of Supersonic- #BeThereBeFree. The seventh edition of Budweiser Presents Vh1 Supersonic is all set to ramp-up your senses with ultimate musical experience from 7th – 9th February at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

Living up to its legacy of being India’s largest multi-genre festival this edition also brings the prefect blend of Indian and International artists. Taking the festival to its crescendo will be the all-time favourite – American DJ and musician Illenium, rock band Chon, Indian rapper Divine and world’s biggest techno brand Awakenings! While 2017 Electronic Music Awards winner Illenium promises a hot-rodding ride with his perfect mixture of beats and captivating sets; Chon, Divine and Awakenings will get the crowd grooving to their mind-blowing blockbusters. The music fiesta will witness 60+ artists line-up which will let the crowd indulge in the spirit of multi-genre music across 4 stages – EDM, Live, Techno and Reggae with an exhilarating 10000 Lions sound system.

While your mind is already en route to Supersonic with the bustling news, we suggest you take a halt as there is more to the salt. Supersonic is known for leaving its attendees in an awe with its matchless wholesome experiences, year-on-year the organizers have successfully led attendees hold on to the ticking clock to appease their want of more. This year will be no different as the masters bring you plethora of ultimate experiences and exultant vibes.

Vh1 Supersonic 2020 has in store out-of-the-box experiences with Budweiser’s Brew District, beautifully curated after hours, De-Stress Tents, art showcase, fun filled on-ground activities, gaming zones, finger licking haute cuisines at the Super Flea and much more. To further enhance the experience of attendees, the festival this year is launching “SUPER STREET”, making Vh1 Supersonic a complete fashion and lifestyle festival. Super Street is one of a kind fashion street that will bring boutique designers, fashion bloggers and influencers under one roof infused with some really interesting and edgy décor. This is just the tip of the iceberg for what Vh1Supersonic 2020 has in store for all festival goers.

With a line-up featuring some of the biggest names in music from across the world and country, art showcases, food, fashion and lifestyle, and a variety of interactive experiences on-ground, this very special edition of Vh1 Supersonic is about to be one for the books.

Speaking about the festival, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Network Sales, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 Supersonic is the ultimate journey for festival goers who unite year after year celebrating their love for music. Our stronghold association with Budweiser is what motivates us to come back with some of the most unique and upbeat themes for the musical extravaganza, year on year. Stepping into the seventh season, we hope to live up to the promise of bringing an unforgettable experience and music for the music lovers.”

Commenting on the festival, Nikhil Chinapa, Festival Curator, said “We’re thrilled to announce we’re back as a three-day festival in 2020, giving fans an incredible array of music across several genres, spread across an entire weekend in Pune. Vh1 Supersonic continues to be the destination festival of choice for fans who know their music and who also value exhilarating experiences that doesn’t just include curated music and artists, but also jaw-dropping stage and environmental design. Save the date, be there and yes, be free!”.

Commenting on the announcement, Alexander Lambrecht, Vice President Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev, said “Budweiser is globally known to nurture the culture of music, and our association with Vh1 Supersonic for the fourth consecutive year acts as a testimony to our philosophy. We are truly thrilled to see how the festival has bundled up so many euphoric experiences under one umbrella, one place, for our audiences; Vh1 Supersonic 2020 won’t just be the pilgrimage for music lovers but an ultimate wholesome festival experience where one can immerse, unwind, unleash, celebrate, engage, and BE FREE! With experiential marketing being such an important aspect of connecting with our consumers, Supersonic is one such avenue where one can experience Budweiser in all of its glory. This year the festival will see some power packed performances by two world renowned artists debuting in India i.e. Illenium and Chon along with Awakenings, Divine and 60+ international and national artists. We are elated to elevate the music landscape in India through our association with Vh1 Supersonic.”

An extraordinary ambience with multi-genre music and impeccable experiences awaits festival goers at Vh1 Supersonic 2020. Rediscover yourself at India’s largest music festival and gateway to paradise begins with the early bird sale on 3rd December 2019.