Millind Gaba and Gurnazar recreate 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi'

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live', a one of a kind musical journey that is all set to become a milestone in the Punjabi Music Industry. Crossblade Live is a format where-in the most amazing artists come together to re-create some of their most popular songs in a LIVE setting. Top artists like, Millind Gaba, B Praak, Gurnazar, Jassie Gill, Akhil, Prabh Gill and Ali Brothers have revisited some of their chart-busters to create a seven part video series.

The first episode of the series features Millind Gaba and Gurnazar Chattha. In the five minute video, we hear two melodies, 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi' and 'Sohnea'. Both the songs did exceptionally well on YouTube with more than 117 million and 176 million views respectively. The video has Millind Gaba and Gurnazar singing, while a live band plays music in the background. The setting is absolutely beautiful and the medley is incredibly beautiful to hear.

Videos from this series will drop every week with new artists and new songs. It's a celebration of great Punjabi music that must be heard and listened to.

'Crossblade Episode 1' is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel.