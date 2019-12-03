Indian Idol Season 11 : Contestants to reminiscence 90s songs in presence of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. This week Indian Idol contestants would be celebrating 90s nostalgia where renowned singer Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will be gracing the sets and boosting confidence of these listed contestants.

The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense.