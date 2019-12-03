For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2019 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik on 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has replaced composer Anu Malik as judge on "Indian Idol 11" after the latter withdrew his name from the show in the face of MeToo allegations against him.

A few days ago, Malik had stepped down as judge from the ongoing season 11 of the music reality TV show after growing outcry against him over allegations of sexual harassment, levelled by singer Sona Mohapatra. Singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, too, had accused him of sexual misconduct in the past.

Now, Himesh has been roped in as one of the judges for the current season.

On joining the show, Himesh said, "I was a part of 'Superstar Singer' and now my journey continues on 'Indian Idol 11'. 'Indian Idol' is not only one of India's longest running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic one! I am extremely elated to be on the judges panel. From here on the responsibility only increases two fold. I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry."

Last year, Malik was removed from season 10 the show when Sona levelled accusations against him for the first time. However, Sony TV had reinstated the composer on season 11 this year, which did not go down well a lot of people including Sona, who restarted her campaign against the composer and the channel.

The campaign forced Malik to quit the show last month.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Himesh Reshammiya Anu Malik Sona Mohapatra Sony TV Neha Bhasin music
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2019

Indian Idol Season 11 : Contestants to reminiscence 90s songs in presence of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. This week Indian Idol contestants would be celebrating 90s nostalgia where renowned singer Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will be gracing the sets and boosting confidence of these listed contestants.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

T-Series' MixTape Punjabi season 2: Experience lounge vibe in Kanika Kapoor and Ninja's 'Maahi Ve & Roi Na'

MUMBAI: The popularity of T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is certainly increasing day by the day, as it has so far witnessed some of the best musical jugalbandis, where the artists have created magic with their spellbinding performances, giving the listeners an aural and visual delight.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

For the first time 10,000 Lions Sound System travels to Mumbai for Goa Sunspash 2020 launch party

MUMBAI: India’s biggest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash brings a touch of those celebrations to Mumbai next month on 8 December.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Millind Gaba and Gurnazar recreate 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi'

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live', a one of a kind musical journey that is all set to become a milestone in the Punjabi Music Industry.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Tenth edition of BACARDI NH7 WEEKENDER Pune ends on a high note

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated live music experiences in India, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender came to a close on Sunday, with the third day of its 10th edition in Pune, the city where the festival started.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

News
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards

MUMBAI: Apple Music Celebrates with Global, Live-Streamed Performance by Billie Eilish at the Stread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's YouTube channel Shemaroo Filmi Gaane hits record-breaking 30 million subscriber base

MUMBAI: Another feather added to the cap of India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertairead more

News
Gaana enters shows and podcast originals segment; aiming to host India's largest podcast library by FY21-end

MUMBAI: India's largest music streaming app, Gaana has announced its first batch of platformread more

News
Spotify music is on a roll in India and the recently announced Originals by Spotify have us all excited

MUMBAI: One of their top shows for Spotify has it roped in Actor/RJ Mantra for a detective thrillread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hindus seek apology from Selena Gomez & Puma for cultural insensitivity in a new ad campaign

MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from Hollywood singer-actress Selena Gomez and multinational sports brand Puma for what they call as blatant...read more

2
Avicii tribute concert to be live streamed on Avicii’s official YouTube channel plus broadcast from U.S., Swedish, European a Asian outlets

MUMBAI: The Tim Bergling announced today that the December 5 Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness at Friends Arena in Stockholm will...read more

3
Antara Mitra, Tushar Joshi lend a voice to 'Shubhaarambh' title track

MUMBAI: Singers Antara Mitra and Tushar Joshi have crooned to the title track of the upcoming television show "Shubhaarambh". "Music is a piece of...read more

4
Shweta Tripathi to launch anthem on menstrual health

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to come up with an anthem on menstrual health.She has collaborated with a leading sanitary napkin brand...read more

5
For the first time 10,000 Lions Sound System travels to Mumbai for Goa Sunspash 2020 launch party

MUMBAI: India’s biggest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash brings a touch of those celebrations to Mumbai next month on 8...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group