The Doorbeen Boys return with party song

Mumbai: Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma -- popular as The Doorbeen Boys -- are back with another dance number.

"It's definitely party time and we are more than glad to start the next year and end this one on a high. Baahon Mein is a song for everyone, it will mesmerize you and transport you to another world.

Right from day one, we knew we had to create this song with Jackky (Bhagnani) Sir because he is a delight to work with," said The Doorbeen Boys of Lamberghini fame.

Baahon Mein has been written, sung and composed by The Doorbeen Boys.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt featured in their last song, Prada, which, like Baahon Mein, was also produced by Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music.

