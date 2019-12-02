For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Dec 2019 18:08

Taylor Swift's 'Cats' gets India release date

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning director Tom Hoopers star-studded musical "Cats" will release in India on January 3, 2020.

The film features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a team of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film re-imagines the musical for a new generation.

The film also stars Robbie Fairchild, Laurie Davidson, hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins, acclaimed dancer Mette Towley, Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" saw its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981.
Universal Pictures presents the Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group.

(Source: IANS)
