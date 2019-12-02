For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  02 Dec 2019 18:20

Learned everything from our father, say Nooran sisters

MUMBAI: Born in a musical family, Nooran, Jyoti and Sultana, got their first big break with the song Patakha Guddi (Highway), and have become a rage since then, but credit everything to their father under whose tutelage they learned.

Having been 'Filmfare' nominees, they have sung in Bollywood movies such as Sultan, Mirzya, Dangal, Jab Harry met Sejal and Bharat.

"Whatever we have learned, is from our father. We used to do riyaaz at four in the morning, before school. Upon return, we rehearsed entire sargams, qawwali, and songs. Even if we do something new today, he makes us rehearse it. 

He makes us sit down, and sees if a composition is suiting our vocals," the sisters told IANSlife on the sidelines of a sufiana performance at DLF Mall of India recently.

The duo has sung various tracks ranging from popular Sufi Kalams to Punjabi Folk and Bollywood numbers in their signature style.

Asked about the Sufi music they are known for, they said that Sufi music is very different and cannot be compared to something else.

known for their powerful rustic vocals and mesmerizing Sufi singing prowess, the sisters revealed they have done new songs for some Bollywood movies that will be out soon.

(Source: IANS)

Spotify music is on a roll in India and the recently announced Originals by Spotify have us all excited

MUMBAI: One of their top shows for Spotify has it roped in Actor/RJ Mantra for a detective thrillread more

RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

