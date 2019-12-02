Antara Mitra, Tushar Joshi lend a voice to 'Shubhaarambh' title track

MUMBAI: Singers Antara Mitra and Tushar Joshi have crooned to the title track of the upcoming television show "Shubhaarambh".

"Music is a piece of art that can give an illustrious story extra emotions. Singing the title track of 'Shubhaarambh' has been a fun experience. The show has been very authentically conceptualized, and I am really glad to have associated with the show," Tushar added.

The romantic soundtrack has been composed by Anish John of Studio Jam8, the brainchild of ace composer, Pritam Chakraborty.

Talking about the song, Antara said "Singing the soundtrack for Shubhaarambh was a great experience. Tushar and I have enjoyed performing on Anish's composition from Jam8. The lyrics are extremely catchy and it's a romantic song that is sure to be on everyone's playlist."

Shubhaarambh is a story based out of a small town of Gujarat and chronicles the companionship between Raja and Rani, a couple who stay together fighting all odds that life brings. The show, which features actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, will air on Colors TV from December 2.

(Source: IANS)