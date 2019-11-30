For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2019 14:33 |  By RnMTeam

Solardo share remix of 'Ti Chuong' by Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach

MUMBAI: Manchester duo Solardo has released their remix for Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach’s single Ti Chuong, out 29 November via Three Six Zero Recordings.

The extended mix sees the brothers blend dubstep elements to masterful effect, before the Solardo Radio Edit delivers a radio-friendly version of the opening track.

Listen here:

Ti Chuong (Solardo Remix) from Three Six Zero Recordings LLC on Beatport

Check out Ti Chuong (Solardo Remix) by Emmanuel Jal, Nyaruach, Emmanuel Jal Jok Gatwitch, Rahill Simon Gatwitch, Jesse Bukindu on Beatport

One of the most recognisable duos in dance music, Solardo released one of the sounds of the summer with ‘XTC’, their club smash in collaboration with Eli Brown. Making Ibiza their summer launchpad, they held down an Ushuaia residency alongside Camelphat and Fisher, while currently in the midst of an Australian tour.

On the track Solardo say, “This was definitely one of our weapons of choice at our Ibiza residency BODYWORKS, every time we've played it in one of our recent sets it always draws for an epic moment. We're buzzing it's finally getting a release!!!”

A brother and sister duo from South Sudan, Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach spent the first few years of their lives apart, as civil war ravaged the country and Jal was forced to become a child soldier.

Overcoming these personal struggles, Jal is now a peace ambassador based in Canada while Nyaruach has become a vital spokesperson for women's rights and education. The pair continue to make heartfelt, emotive music that draws on their past experience and continues to strike a chord with listeners.

An innovative, club-ready take on an already highly danceable track, the Solardo remix of Ti Chuong looks destined to become a DJ staple over the winter season.

Tags
music
Related news
News | 30 Nov 2019

Nikhita Gandhi's 'For Now' asks you to find your real self

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi who has lent her voice in a number of bollywood songs has come up with new music. Renowned singer who in four different languages is known to enthrall the audience is now releasing her independent English single For Now.  

read more
News | 29 Nov 2019

Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with Season 2 of 'What Women Want' on Ishq FM

MUMBAI:  She was bold, she was fierce and she was unapologetic! Kareena Kapoor Khan, who donned the RJ hat with much ease and flair in the first season of What Women Want on 104.8 Ishq, is back on the mic with yet another exciting season.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2019

Elnaaz Norouzi to feature in Tony Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame is all set to feature in a music video. The Iranian beauty will be seen shaking a leg in the video of singer-composer Tony Kakkar's latest song Naagin jaisi kamar hila.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2019

K-pop stars jailed for raping woman, sharing videos of rape

MUMBAI: K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been sentenced to prison for gangraping drunk unconscious women. While Jung was given six years, Choi received a five-year term.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2019

Mumbai rapper D'Evil releases a new video, 'Hip-Hop Bajega'

MUMBAI: One of Mumbai hip-hop community’s better-known faces and popular names, rapper D’Evil released a new video, Hip-Hop Bajega, today on Gully Gang Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
,

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

News
RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arun Shankar gets Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his next

MUMBAI: National Award winning director, Arun Shankar who won the honour for his debut short fiction film The Chameleon, is all set to direct his...read more

2
Rudimental releases remix of Faith Mussa anthem ‘Ndi Konkuno’

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK group Rudimental have remixed Ndi Konkuno, the fresh summer hit from Malawian Afro-soul singer Faith Mussa, out now via...read more

3
Mujuice drops electro-tinged new single 'Motherland'

MUMBAI: Moscow-based artist Mujuice has unveiled Motherland, his second single of 2019, out 29 November via his own imprint Acid Pop which he founded...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal's live performance on 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' is grabbing hearts!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, one of the most remarkable singers in the music scene has recently mesmerized the audience with a remarkable live gig at...read more

5
Jassie Gill’s song ‘Allah Ve’ out now!

MUMBAI: Presented by music giant T-Series, Allah Ve features Punjab’s hot sensation Jassie Gill in a never-seen-before avatar, much to the surprise...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group