News |  30 Nov 2019

Shift K3Y lands on Heldeep Records with the raucous sounds of ‘Push Ya Back Out’

MUMBAI: Did someone order some feel-good pumping house music? ‘Push Ya Back Out’ arrives in time to blow away the cold snap with a colourful, vibrant sound that has become synonymous with Shift K3Y’s ever-rising name.

Watch here:

Shift K3y - Push Ya Back Out | Heldeep Records | Spinnin' Records

Out now!

Taking inspiration from old skool house and garage, new school tech house and dancehall, Push Ya Back Out is one fiery concoction. Punchy, chunky beats pump the track along as horn blast samples punctuate the bars. Thick slabs of bass womp away as the sampled piano chords bring the bounce and the FX risers push the track higher. Commanding vocal demands you bend your back and push ya back out as a distorted bleep hook blasts into action. The reverbs and pitch-shifting sounds continue to build the track higher, before more shuffling hi-hats pick things up even more. Wild vocal snippets add the finishing touch to this infectious stomper.

Shift K3Y previously reached #3 in the UK singles chart with his smash hit Touch, and has produced for the likes of Tinie Tempah and Bugzy Malone as well as produced a string of club smashes. He makes a perfect fit for Oliver Heldens’ burgeoning Heldeep Records label, and the track has already received support from the likes of Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, R3HAB and Firebeatz.

