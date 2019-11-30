For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2019 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

No album complete without rehashed songs today: Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu feels no music album is complete without a couple of rehashed songs, and says recreating evergreen songs is a way of giving a tribute to the original maestros.

"Today, no music album is complete without a couple of rehashed songs, which might have the same tune and the catch lines. Some would say this ruins the original version and some agree that a little rejigging is okay," Harrdy told IANS when asked about the trend of recreating songs in Bollywood.

"I feel recreating amazing (some) renditions of evergreen songs from the 1960s - 1990s is a way to give the original maestros who created them a tribute from our side. Ultimately, it varies from person to person, depending on what he/she likes to listen. Musicians, nowadays, are equally good as the musicians from 1990s," added the singer, who revamped his hit song Naah as Naah goriye for Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

Reflecting on the making of Naah goriye, Harrdy said, "The original version, Naah, is very special to me. The opportunity to recreate the song with the original team of B Praak as the arranger and Jaani as the lyricist/composer along with the addition of Swasti Mehul's beautiful voice for the movie ‘Bala' was thrilling; it added freshness to the song. I am humbled to see the love and response from the audience, on the remixed version, despite not being a part of the movie."

He is out with another single Dance like, teaser of which was released on TikTok. The video of the song also features Lauren Gottlieb.

"My new song is called Dance like. It has got an infectious Latino-tinged hook that will have one on the dance floor with their partner in no time. It has an unusual yet very appealing flavour to it, mixing the best of Spanish flair and Punjabi swag. It is the perfect complement to the girl you're in love with and whose moves make you weak in your knees. It will have you 'oooohing' and 'aaahing' in no time at all, regardless of who you are," he said.

"Looking at the love and appreciation that I got from my fans on TikTok for Naah goriye, the platform seemed the perfect fit to give my fans a firsthand teaser of Dance like. It has enabled new talent to come forward and as an artist, which is an incredible feeling. I am now looking forward to seeing the reaction of the audience to my new number," added the Backbone and Soch hitmaker.

Apart from the singing world, how do you want to take forward your acting career?

"I never planned to act in movies but now that it is happening and people are accepting me with so much love, it feels great," said the Yaaran Da Katchup actor, who asserted that he is focusing on his music at present.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Bala Ayushmann Khurrana
Related news
News | 29 Nov 2019

Relating 'Hud Hud' song from 'Dabangg 3' to Salman Khan was important: Divya Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has lent his versatile voice in a number of bollywood movies has now intoned for songs Tequila from Bala and Hud Hud from Dabangg 3.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Yami Gautam to recreate 90s iconic videos on Tik Tok

MUMBAI: After playing a TikTok star in the film Bala, actress Yami Gautam is all set to make her debut on the social media video application, and she would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2019

Sachin-Jigar join hands with Shalmali Kholgade again

MUMBAI: After working on the track Don't be shy again from the film Bala, composer duo Sachin-Jigar have once again collaborated with singer Shalmali Kholgade.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2019

DJ Snake joined B'wood celebs to wish b'day boy SRK

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and DJ Snake joined Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit to wish superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2019

Bala comes out with a beautiful love ballad - 'Pyaar Toh Tha'

MUMBAI: Pyaar Toh Tha is the love song you need to raise you up when you're feeling down. Some love stories last a lifetime, others fade away like a receding hairline. But one hopes and one believes that things will go back to the way they used to be.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
,

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

News
RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Skream drops piano-driven new single ‘Ectogazm’

MUMBAI: Celebrated UK artist Skream has unveiled his latest single Ectogazm, out  29 November via Ministry Of Sound. Underpinned by an infectious...read more

2
Arun Shankar gets Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his next

MUMBAI: National Award winning director, Arun Shankar who won the honour for his debut short fiction film The Chameleon, is all set to direct his...read more

3
Rudimental releases remix of Faith Mussa anthem ‘Ndi Konkuno’

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK group Rudimental have remixed Ndi Konkuno, the fresh summer hit from Malawian Afro-soul singer Faith Mussa, out now via...read more

4
Revered duo SQWAD drop imposing new single ‘Big Ting Vibe’

French duo SQWAD have unveiled their new single Big Ting Vibe, out on Friday 29 November via DJ Snake’s record label Premiere Classe. Harnessing a...read more

5
Dwayne Bravo and I share special bond: Thai singer Rimi Nique

MUMBAI: The Thai singer-songwriter Rimi Nique, who lent her voice in The Chamiya Song along with the West Indies cricketer and musician Dwayne Bravo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group