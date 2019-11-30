For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2019 09:00 |  By Minal Owal

Nikhita Gandhi's 'For Now' asks you to find your real self

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi who has lent her voice in a number of bollywood songs has come up with new music. Renowned singer who in four different languages is known to enthrall the audience is now releasing her independent English single For Now.  

Sharing her personal relation with the song Nikhita mentions, “I write what comes to me naturally and what I feel. For Now is one of those songs, I wrote it in the first year of my college while transitioning myself from being in a relationship to not being in one anymore and that’s what this song represents.”

Watch here:

On explaining the title of the song For Now Nikhita said, “like I mentioned the word transition the song in a nut shell is a transition from that feeling that we go through when we feel terrible about being alone and about being in a stage of life where we are finally excepting it be okay with the feeling that we are ok being alone and discover who we are and that’s what the song is about that she for now just wants to be herself, discover herself and that’s why it’s For Now.

Song, For Now is an emotional journey that we have been through and now it’s time to free oneself from all the bonds that hold one behind.  

On her upcoming front Nikhita revealed that she is willing to try new genres of music and there is an coming album in the pipeline.

 Stay tuned.

