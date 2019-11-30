For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2019 17:55

Illenium to headline Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: American musician Illenium will be making his debut in India by headlining the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival next year.

Illenium, whose real name is Nicholas D. Miller, has released three studio albums with his most recent being Ascend. The festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7- 9. Other artists announced for Vh1 Supersonic are Chon and Divine.

"I've been following Illenium's music for the past 5 years since he first appeared on our horizon and he's grown from strength to strength in that time. His studio album, remixes and stage shows have brought him an army of global fans as well as a legion of admirers from India. Staying with our philosophy of introducing new artists to our audiences, I'm thrilled we're bringing Illenium to our shores where he shares our festival stage with Divine and Californian progressive rock band Chon," said Nikhil Chinapa, who is festival curator of Vh1 Supersonic.

"Our old Dutch friends and the world's biggest techno brand Awakenings will return to India for their 5th year and while there's considerable excitement surrounding the names we've announced, this is just the tip of the iceberg for what we have in store at Vh1 Supersonic 2020 in Pune," Chinapa added.

(Source: IANS)

