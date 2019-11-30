For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2019 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

Arun Shankar gets Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his next

MUMBAI: National Award winning director, Arun Shankar who won the honour for his debut short fiction film The Chameleon, is all set to direct his first feature film in Bollywood. The film that revolves around serious issues related to enviornment and how it is affecting the ecosystem globally, is thought-provoking, according to Shankar. While the casting for the film is yet to be done, Shankar has already roped in popular singer and composer Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his film.

Shankar says, "Jubin is a highly talented singer and I wanted someone as talented like him to sing a song that will touch people's hearts. The film is meaningful and it will touch upon people's emotions. After Jubin sang Zindagi Kuch toh Bataa (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) I felt that his voice will be just perfect for my film. I am sure this will be a good start to my film."

Meanwhile, Arun has also directed his next music Video Hidayat which crossed about 5 million views on Zee music channel. He has has worked in several TV commercials ranging from Malabar Gold to Honda cars.

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal
Related news
News | 29 Nov 2019

Jubin Nautiyal's live performance on 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' is grabbing hearts!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, one of the most remarkable singers in the music scene has recently mesmerized the audience with a remarkable live gig at TribeVibe IIT Roorke which was held on 18 October.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2019

Bala comes out with a beautiful love ballad - 'Pyaar Toh Tha'

MUMBAI: Pyaar Toh Tha is the love song you need to raise you up when you're feeling down. Some love stories last a lifetime, others fade away like a receding hairline. But one hopes and one believes that things will go back to the way they used to be.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2019

Amaal Mallik disses Sonakshi Sinha as a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Amaal Mallik says Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj mood ishqholic hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor.He expressed his views when he appeared on a chat show with his brother Armaan Malik.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

'Bypass Road' recreates iconic song 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan'

MUMBAI: The classic number  So Gaya Yeh Jahan from the 1988 film Tezaab  will be recreated for Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming movie Bypass Road. The actor says the song does poetic justice to the plot of the film.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan collaborate for reprised version of Sonu Nigam's 'Tujhe Paane Ko'

MUMBAI: T-Series artists Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, who have in the past created magic with their hit duets such as Bawara mann (Jolly LLB 2) and Socha hai (Baadshaho) have once again come together in a jugalbandi  for a non-film single Tujhe Paane Ko.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
,

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

News
RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rudimental releases remix of Faith Mussa anthem ‘Ndi Konkuno’

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK group Rudimental have remixed Ndi Konkuno, the fresh summer hit from Malawian Afro-soul singer Faith Mussa, out now via...read more

2
Revered duo SQWAD drop imposing new single ‘Big Ting Vibe’

French duo SQWAD have unveiled their new single Big Ting Vibe, out on Friday 29 November via DJ Snake’s record label Premiere Classe. Harnessing a...read more

3
Dwayne Bravo and I share special bond: Thai singer Rimi Nique

MUMBAI: The Thai singer-songwriter Rimi Nique, who lent her voice in The Chamiya Song along with the West Indies cricketer and musician Dwayne Bravo...read more

4
DIVINE, CHON, ILLENIUM to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: Audience is pretty excited about the lineups Vh1 Supersonic 2020 is bringing on the table. Recently the newly added artists in the lineups...read more

5
Solardo share remix of 'Ti Chuong' by Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach

MUMBAI: Manchester duo Solardo has released their remix for Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach’s single Ti Chuong, out 29 November via Three Six Zero...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group