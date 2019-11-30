Arun Shankar gets Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his next

MUMBAI: National Award winning director, Arun Shankar who won the honour for his debut short fiction film The Chameleon, is all set to direct his first feature film in Bollywood. The film that revolves around serious issues related to enviornment and how it is affecting the ecosystem globally, is thought-provoking, according to Shankar. While the casting for the film is yet to be done, Shankar has already roped in popular singer and composer Jubin Nautiyal to record a song for his film.

Shankar says, "Jubin is a highly talented singer and I wanted someone as talented like him to sing a song that will touch people's hearts. The film is meaningful and it will touch upon people's emotions. After Jubin sang Zindagi Kuch toh Bataa (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) I felt that his voice will be just perfect for my film. I am sure this will be a good start to my film."

Meanwhile, Arun has also directed his next music Video Hidayat which crossed about 5 million views on Zee music channel. He has has worked in several TV commercials ranging from Malabar Gold to Honda cars.