News |  29 Nov 2019 14:49 |  By Minal Owal

Relating 'Hud Hud' song from 'Dabangg 3' to Salman Khan was important: Divya Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has lent his versatile voice in a number of bollywood movies has now intoned for songs Tequila from Bala and Hud Hud from Dabangg 3. “Working for a Salman Khan movie is something I am always glad about and getting a break in this song is a very big thing,” said Divya kumar.

Watch here:

 “Singing for this song itself had a vibe as Dabanng which indicated power,”said Divya.

When asked about the song Tequila,  Divya mentioned, “Tequila happens to be a baraat song for all the ones who are enjoying the ongoing marriage season having tequila and in a comic way making fun of the groom indicating that his fun days are about to end. I wrote the song long back when I saw this culture in Agra at my mom’s native.  I was very happy that the song would be releasing in the movie Bala as it has an amazing message associated to it.”

Watch here:

“This wedding season Tequila will be played in weddings which give a joyous and fun loving environment around,” added Divya.  

He further shared his memories on these songs, “Working for both the songs was fun, every song has a memory because at the first place I am considered to sing it and so I always work hard to make up to it and make it a good memory otherwise it becomes a bad memory for the listeners.” 

Stay tuned for his upcoming independent music.

