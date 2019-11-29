NCPA presents 'The Next Generation: Students of the NCPA'

MUMBAI: NCPA Presents ‘The Next Generation: Students of NCPA’ on Saturday, 30th Nov 2019 at the Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The event will feature Students of the SOI Music Academy and students of Indian music, studying under the various educational programmes of the NCPA.

Students of Indian and Western music, studying under the various educational programmes of the NCPA, come together to present a concert showcasing the breadth of young talent honed under these initiatives.

The performance will include NCPA scholars, shishyas studying under the ‘Support to Gurus’ programme, students of the ‘Music for Schools’ programme and students of the SOI Music Academy.

Event: The Next Generation: Students of the NCPA

Date: Saturday, 30th Nov 2019, 11.00 am

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Price: Free event