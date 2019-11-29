For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Nov 2019 15:45 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA presents 'The Next Generation: Students of the NCPA'

MUMBAI: NCPA Presents ‘The Next Generation: Students of NCPA’ on Saturday, 30th Nov 2019 at the Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The event will feature Students of the SOI Music Academy and students of Indian music, studying under the various educational programmes of the NCPA.

Students of Indian and Western music, studying under the various educational programmes of the NCPA, come together to present a concert showcasing the breadth of young talent honed under these initiatives.

The performance will include NCPA scholars, shishyas studying under the ‘Support to Gurus’ programme, students of the ‘Music for Schools’ programme and students of the SOI Music Academy.

Event: The Next Generation: Students of the NCPA

Date: Saturday, 30th Nov 2019, 11.00 am

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Price: Free event

Tags
NCPA classical music Music Academy
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2019

YouTube sensation Igudesman, Joo to perform 'A Little Nightmare', an enthralling take on music with comedy

MUMBAI: Combining comedy with music, the inspired lunacy of musicians Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo who have taken the world by storm with their unique and hilarious theatrical shows will be performing at NCPA Mumbai on 30 November, 4 pm onwards.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2019

NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India with Martyn Brabbins and Marat Bisengaliev

MUMBAI: NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India with Martyn Brabbins & Marat Bisengaliev as a part of NCPA’s 50th Anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

NCPA ADD ART festival: Legends Zakir Hussain, Rashid Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia to showcase an array of performances

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Morn to Dusk, an all-day event as part of the NCPA ADD ART festival.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Prithvi Theatre concert alert: Musicians to blend voice- violin- piano in their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Musicians who have studied western classical music in the UK and have returned to their roots are performing at the Prithvi Theatre on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8pm.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2019

Students of SOI Music Academy win big at 'Jumeirah Sounds'

MUMBAI: The students of the SOI Music Academy at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai won awards at the 3rd International Youth Competition - Jumeirah Sounds Dubai UAE.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
,

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

News
RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Salim Merchant's chat show 'OFF THE RECORD' is sure to give you insightful information about singers

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile musicians in the Bollywood music industry Salim Merchant has come up with his own show titled OFF THE RECORD. Set...read more

2
Relating 'Hud Hud' song from 'Dabangg 3' to Salman Khan was important: Divya Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has lent his versatile voice in a number of bollywood movies has now intoned for songs Tequila from Bala and Hud Hud...read more

3
Tony Kakkar's 'Yaari Hai' crosses 100 million

MUMBAI: Singer, song writer and music composer Tony Kakkar has been releasing back to back hits in 2019 starting from Kuch Kuch, Dheeme dheeme, Yaari...read more

4
K-pop stars jailed for raping woman, sharing videos of rape

MUMBAI: K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been sentenced to prison for gangraping drunk unconscious women. While Jung was given...read more

5
Elnaaz Norouzi to feature in Tony Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame is all set to feature in a music video. The Iranian beauty will be seen shaking a leg in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group