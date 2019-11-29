For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Nov 2019

Mumbai rapper D'Evil releases a new video, 'Hip-Hop Bajega'

MUMBAI: One of Mumbai hip-hop community’s better-known faces and popular names, rapper D’Evil released a new video, Hip-Hop Bajega, today on Gully Gang Records.

The 30-year-old Dhaval Parab, or as he is better known as D’Evil, is a veteran in the Mumbai rap scene, and has developed a style and delivery that’s uniquely him. Famous for hard-hitting songs written with a touch of humour, D’Evil also rapped the theme song 'Baba' for 2018-released Sanjay Dutt starrer, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3.



 In 'Hip-Hop Bajega' – the video for which is directed by Kedar Amburle – D’Evil takes a satirical jab at some of the day-to-day encounters of a Mumbaikar in and their interactions within the city, with the government and with life itself. The Shot Deke Gayab rapper also talks about the power of hip-hop and ensures the listener that it’s here to stay.

