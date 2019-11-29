Elnaaz Norouzi to feature in Tony Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame is all set to feature in a music video. The Iranian beauty will be seen shaking a leg in the video of singer-composer Tony Kakkar's latest song Naagin jaisi kamar hila.

The song is catchy, foot-tapping number comprising a mix of traditional and contemporary elements.

"I chose this song because I think it is brilliantly composed and it's catchy. I love to dance and this was my chance to explore that skill. I love Indian music, and music videos are a great way to own pop culture. It's amazing that I got to collaborate with Tony, who has the country's most loved dance anthems to his credit," said Elnaaz, about the track, which will release on 2 December.

She further revealed that she had always been a dancer since her childhood. "I was always fond of dancing. As a child, I remember my aunt would teach me a traditional Persian dance. When I moved to Germany, I would regularly enrol in dance classes. I love dancing and I have been working very hard at it," added the actress.

(Source: IANS)