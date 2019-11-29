For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Nov 2019 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with Season 2 of 'What Women Want' on Ishq FM

MUMBAI:  She was bold, she was fierce and she was unapologetic! Kareena Kapoor Khan, who donned the RJ hat with much ease and flair in the first season of What Women Want on 104.8 Ishq, is back on the mic with yet another exciting season.

Giving a sneak peek into what's in store this time, Ishq FM treats its audience by releasing the trailer for the upcoming season. Sharing some tongue and cheek fun to starting imperative conversations on societal reservations, the trailer gives us a glance into candid yet bold conversation between the Bollywood diva and some of the iconic names in the industry. 

Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Rhea Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aryan, Kajol and many more can be seen sharing the couch with the mega star in this exciting first look. Stay tuned, as the show launches very soon on Ishq FM's youtube page.

 To know more on what went down between them, catch the link to the trailer here:

 

