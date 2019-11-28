For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Tony Kakkar's 'Yaari Hai' crosses 100 million

MUMBAI: Singer, song writer and music composer Tony Kakkar has been releasing back to back hits in 2019 starting from Kuch Kuch, Dheeme dheeme, Yaari Hai, Bijli Ki Taar to Kanta Bai.

Tony Kakkar, who had a fabulous year, has a reason to cherish. Known as the hit maker of the year Tony Kakkar’s Yaari Hai which was released three months back has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This song happens to be Tony's fourth song in a row that has crossed in millions this year and we can't wait for more. 

Watch here:

Tony Kakkar's friendship anthem Yaari Hai features Riyaz Aly, Siddharth Nigam and Twinkle. Sung, written and composed by Tony himself the song was an absolute hit.

Naagin Jaisi Kamar Hila is his upcoming sixth song for the year. Stay tuned for more details.

Also read:

Tony Kakkar questions record labels, asks when will money reach artists, when song makes millions?

Tony Kakkar shocked as 'Coca Cola Tu' gets deleted from YouTube

Don't see Neha, Sonu as competitors: Tony Kakkar

 

