For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2019 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

TikTok star threatens suicide over fake obscene video

MUMBAI: Rajasthani dancer and TikTok star Priya Gupta has threatened to commit suicide over a fake obscene video being circulated in her name, unless it is removed from social media and the culprit is identified and arrested. The video was posted on Monday evening, and has gone viral over the past few days.

Priya, who is popular as Sona Babu in Rajasthan, has posted a video message on Facebook to clarify her stance. She said she is "not the girl in the video" and requested the police as well as public to trace the culprit.

"Not only me, but everyone knows that I am not the girl in the video, people who know me have said that someone is trying to defame me," Priya said in her video message, according to a report in freepressjournal.in.

"I couldn't sleep because whoever has done this is at large and we can't identify who has done it. I do videos and dance on stage to earn daily bread for me and my family, but people took that in wrong and defamed me by making such kind of obscene video," she added.

She further stated, "Today this has happened with me, later it can happen to any other woman or girl. I request you all to find the culprit and request the police to find the person as soon as possible."

Finally, she threatened dire consequences if the culprit is not identified and arrested.

"I will kill myself, I have worked hard for all this and I can't see someone ruining it," she declared.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
TikTok World Cup anthem Rajasthan music
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2019

Priyanka Chopra kept this condition in front of Nick Jonas before marriage!

MUMBAI: The Bollywood superstar is all set to make some really hot and happening revelations on Zee TV's latest show - Pro Music Countdown, every Sunday at 6pm.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

Singer Charli XCX points at gender bias in music world

MUMBAI: Pop star Charli XCX says she is tired of how the music industry holds women to a different standard than men.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

Tony Kakkar's 'Yaari Hai' crosses 100 million

MUMBAI: Singer, song writer and music composer Tony Kakkar has been releasing back to back hits in 2019 starting from Kuch Kuch, Dheeme dheeme, Yaari Hai, Bijli Ki Taar to Kanta Bai.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

Pop sensation RIKA releases her latest single 'Open'

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit Radio 1 Track of the Week listed single ‘Hold On To Me’, Pop’s emerging artist RIKA reveals the powerful and emotive track ‘Open’.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

Victoria Beckham jokes that son 'used' her to gain TikTok fans

MUMBAI: David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham has jokingly claimed that her 17-year-old son Romeo has "used" her popularity to increase his followers on social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jassie Gill hints about his new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi launda Jassi Gill, known for his hits like Nikle Current, Guitar Sikhda which have grossed millions of views has recently...read more

2
'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya...read more

3
Asees Kaur and Bharat Goel collaborate for new single 'Hun Nahin Jeena'

MUMBAI: Music Composer Bharat Goel has been involved in several big Bollywood hits and is mainly known for his fast dance numbers and popular film...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra kept this condition in front of Nick Jonas before marriage!

MUMBAI: The Bollywood superstar is all set to make some really hot and happening revelations on Zee TV's latest show - Pro Music Countdown, every...read more

5
Amazon Prime Music kickstarts Carvaan Lounge Season 1 with Neeti Mohan and Papon

MUMBAI: Leveraging the rich tapestry of Hindi-retro classics in their library, Saregama is all set to introduce a new music property called ‘Carvaan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group