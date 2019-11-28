Singer Charli XCX points at gender bias in music world

MUMBAI: Pop star Charli XCX says she is tired of how the music industry holds women to a different standard than men.

The "Boom clap" hitmaker took to Twitter to post a series of messages addressing to the people who don't take her seriously as a musician, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I am an artist, a songwriter who has co-written multiple hits for myself/other artists, a video director, exec producer of a Netflix show & I run a label, co-manage two artists. If I was a man I'd be hailed as some sort of music industry god but as a woman I'm just -- doubted?" she wrote.

The 27-year-old continued, "Btw I don't need people to feel sorry for me or anything - I'm just saying it how it is. Women in this industry are constantly questioned on their validity… 'did she really write that?', 'can she really produce?', 'does she really know what she's doing?' I see it all the time."

(Source: IANS)