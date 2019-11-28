Salim Merchant's chat show 'OFF THE RECORD' is sure to give you insightful information about singers

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile musicians in the Bollywood music industry Salim Merchant has come up with his own show titled OFF THE RECORD. Set to kickstart on 28 November the show would showcase Salim having a fun chit-chat session with the singers.

In this new show OFF THE RECORD we will get to witness Salim acing the avatar of a host.

Well first episode is already out and Shreya Ghoshal is the first guest.

Salim Merchant said, “Before or after a recording session there is always a chit chat with Shreya Ghoshal . In fact the recording is probably for an hour or more but we chat for more than a couple of hours easy. I thought of capturing this candid chat and bring it to you all in my New show called Off The Record.”

Watch here:

Salim - Sulaiman Before or After a recording session there is always a chit chat with Shreya Ghoshal. In fact, the recording is probably for an hour or more but we chat for more than a couple of hours easy. I thought of capturing this candid chat & bringing it to you all in my new show called #OffTheRecord.

Snippet of their first show is here: