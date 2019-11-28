Pop sensation RIKA releases her latest single 'Open'

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit Radio 1 Track of the Week listed single ‘Hold On To Me’, Pop’s emerging artist RIKA reveals the powerful and emotive track ‘Open’. With its addictive sing-a-long vibes and anthem-like qualities, RIKA delivers a powerful performance, as she pulls at the heartstrings of listeners, all whilst laying her thoughts bare to the person in question.

Paired with a highly anticipated video that will feature Europe’s biggest Tik Tok star Holly H, as well as 2018 X-Factor semi-finalist Bella Penfold, the story told will make for a unison of strong female characters on screen. Speaking on the track, RIKA (who is the first female British Asian of Indian heritage signed to Virgin EMI) said: “Open" is an ode to my hopelessly romantic side and is one of my more vulnerable pieces. It’s the beginning of a more mature sonic I will be following through with all of 2020”.

Following a live preview of the new single at BBC Music Introducing Live, the half-Indian, half-Serbian rising UK star continues to share her dance-infused, Pop releases with a twist that often sees her pay homage to her heritage, of which she shows great pride.

Fast approaching three million audio streams across four singles, the 18-year old Londoner’s emergence onto the scene back in 2017 has certainly seen a strong beginning and progressive journey to date, with the mixed heritage artist remaining on course to becoming one of the breakout names of 2019.

Continuing to rip up the traditional rule book on what a young female Pop artist should be, RIKA will be seeing out a great 2019 to date after successfully taking to the stage for her debut performance at Radio 1 Big Weekend, ‘On My Way’ swiftly becoming BBC Radio 1’s Tune of the Weekend following its release, plus a support slot on Zak Abel’s European and UK tour. Tastemaker support has been immediate, with the likes of VIPER MAG, HUNGER, SPINDLE, WONDERLAND and most recently an ‘On The Rise’ feature in COSMOPOLITAN INDIA’s 23rd-anniversary print issue all proclaiming a confident, new iteration of Pop star. RIKA’s presence continues to change the narrative and underline her stake as 2019’s brightest new Pop queen, with an exciting 2020 ahead, complete with new music, live shows and features to come.