Josh Wink unveils Ovum 25th anniversary compilation

MUMBAI: Josh Wink’s Ovum Recordings imprint has launched a 25-track compilation, one release for each year, to mark the label’s 25th anniversary available via Bandcamp.

The imprint’s 303rd release, a number significant due to the Roland TB-303 synthesiser that was used to make so many of Josh and Ovum’s acid tracks, OVUM 303 sees the re-release of one release from each year of the label’s existence. It includes music from KiNK, Nic Fanciulli, Loco Dice, Josh himself and many more.

A pay-what-you-want digital release, all the proceeds made by OVUM 303 will be donated to Philadelphia charity Philly Pops, an EITC-Certified Program that enhances music education for approximately 2500 students in the School District of Philadelphia by embedding Philly Pops Teaching Artists in schools to coach and mentor students.

Josh explains, “As 2019 nears its end, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on what the past 25 years of my career have meant to me. My label, my fans, my city, and everyone in between have all played an important role in this ride. Every day that I get up and do what I love is a gift, and you all have given me a lifetime supply. After 25 years of Liquid Summers and Autumn Dayz, I think It’s time to return the favor in a different way, in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some of you have noticed we skipped the sequential catalog numbered release of Ovum 303 last year. It was not an accident! I wanted this release and Ovum 25 to come together as a celebration of all of you reading this: the concert goers, musicians, friends, and free spirits that continue to push this scene forward.

So before we go into a new decade, I hope you’ll take some time with me to reminisce. Below, you can find a free download link to Ovum 303; 25 records for the 25 years of Ovum Recordings, with a pay what you want option. All funds you contribute will go directly to @ThePhillyPops in Schools, a program that enhances music education in Philadelphia by providing coaches and mentors to students.

Let’s invest the next generation of musicians together. Here’s to 25 more”. Since his 1995 breakthrough hit ‘Higher State of Consciousness’, Josh Wink has established himself as one of the most influential artists in electronic music, performing at some of the scene’s biggest events, including BPM Festival, CRSSD Festival, Tomorrowland, Music On, Neopop, Ultra Miami, and Carl Cox’s ‘Final Chapter’ closing party at Space Ibiza.

A touching gesture, OVUM 303 gives music lovers the opportunity to access amazing tracks for a good cause.

Releases:

1994 - Josh Wink - Liquid Summer

1995 - Size 9 - I Am Ready

1996 - Josh Wink - Are You There

1997 - Jamie Myerson - Rescue Me Remixes

1998 - DJ Dozia - pop Kulture

1999 - David Alvarado - Klugh

2000 - Universal Agents - East Of Washington

2001 - SNS Project - Give Us Hope

2002 - D’Julz - Acid Tracks

2003 - Mirage - What’s The Message

2004 - Wink - Oakish

2005 - Loco Dice - Menina Brasiliera

2006 - Christian Smith & John Selway - Silver Bullet (Slam Remix)

2007 - Shlomi Aber - Freakside

2008 - Wink - Stay Out All Night

2009 - Nic Fanciulli & Steve Mac - Jacket

2010 - SKiNK - Rachel

2011 - Vaggio - Don’t You Want Some More

2012 - Technasia - Bastille Days

2013 - Heiko Laux & Alexander Lukat - Lucho

2014 - Josh Wink - Talking To You

2015 - Yotam Avni - This Is How

2016 - Manik feat. Cari Golden - Recourse

2017 - DJ Sneak vs Tripmastaz - Acid EP

2018 - Sebo K - Riddim

2019 - Hyperloop - Alone With The Gods EP