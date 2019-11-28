For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2019 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Josh Wink unveils Ovum 25th anniversary compilation

MUMBAI: Josh Wink’s Ovum Recordings imprint has launched a 25-track compilation, one release for each year, to mark the label’s 25th anniversary available via Bandcamp.

The imprint’s 303rd release, a number significant due to the Roland TB-303 synthesiser that was used to make so many of Josh and Ovum’s acid tracks, OVUM 303 sees the re-release of one release from each year of the label’s existence. It includes music from KiNK, Nic Fanciulli, Loco Dice, Josh himself and many more.

A pay-what-you-want digital release, all the proceeds made by OVUM 303 will be donated to Philadelphia charity Philly Pops, an EITC-Certified Program that enhances music education for approximately 2500 students in the School District of Philadelphia by embedding Philly Pops Teaching Artists in schools to coach and mentor students.

Josh explains, “As 2019 nears its end, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on what the past 25 years of my career have meant to me. My label, my fans, my city, and everyone in between have all played an important role in this ride. Every day that I get up and do what I love is a gift, and you all have given me a lifetime supply. After 25 years of Liquid Summers and Autumn Dayz, I think It’s time to return the favor in a different way, in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some of you have noticed we skipped the sequential catalog numbered release of Ovum 303 last year. It was not an accident! I wanted this release and Ovum 25 to come together as a celebration of all of you reading this: the concert goers, musicians, friends, and free spirits that continue to push this scene forward.

So before we go into a new decade, I hope you’ll take some time with me to reminisce. Below, you can find a free download link to Ovum 303; 25 records for the 25 years of Ovum Recordings, with a pay what you want option. All funds you contribute will go directly to @ThePhillyPops in Schools, a program that enhances music education in Philadelphia by providing coaches and mentors to students.

Let’s invest the next generation of musicians together. Here’s to 25 more”. Since his 1995 breakthrough hit ‘Higher State of Consciousness’, Josh Wink has established himself as one of the most influential artists in electronic music, performing at some of the scene’s biggest events, including BPM Festival, CRSSD Festival, Tomorrowland, Music On, Neopop, Ultra Miami, and Carl Cox’s ‘Final Chapter’ closing party at Space Ibiza.

A touching gesture, OVUM 303 gives music lovers the opportunity to access amazing tracks for a good cause.

Releases:

1994 - Josh Wink - Liquid Summer

1995 - Size 9 - I Am Ready

1996 - Josh Wink - Are You There

1997 - Jamie Myerson - Rescue Me Remixes

1998 - DJ Dozia - pop Kulture

1999 - David Alvarado - Klugh

2000 - Universal Agents - East Of Washington

2001 - SNS Project - Give Us Hope

2002 - D’Julz - Acid Tracks

2003 - Mirage - What’s The Message

2004 - Wink - Oakish

2005 - Loco Dice - Menina Brasiliera

2006 - Christian Smith & John Selway - Silver Bullet (Slam Remix)

2007 - Shlomi Aber - Freakside

2008 - Wink - Stay Out All Night

2009 - Nic Fanciulli & Steve Mac - Jacket

2010 - SKiNK - Rachel

2011 - Vaggio - Don’t You Want Some More

2012 - Technasia - Bastille Days

2013 - Heiko Laux & Alexander Lukat - Lucho

2014 - Josh Wink - Talking To You

2015 - Yotam Avni - This Is How

2016 - Manik feat. Cari Golden - Recourse

2017 - DJ Sneak vs Tripmastaz - Acid EP

2018 - Sebo K - Riddim

2019 - Hyperloop - Alone With The Gods EP

Tags
Josh Wink Tomorrowland Music On The Run Ultra Miami bandcamp
Related news
News | 22 Nov 2019

Syn Cole drops slick new single ‘Mind Blown’

MUMBAI: Estonian DJ and producer Syn Cole reveals his latest single ‘Mind Blown’, out now via Positiva Records.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2019

Revered DJ and producer Dirty South unveils emotional new single 'All I Need'

MUMBAI: Two time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and Film Director Dirty South has unveiled his new single All I Need, out on Friday 15 November via Phazing Records.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears. 

read more
News | 12 Oct 2019

Sam Feldt remixes Ed Sheeran's 'South Of The Border'

MUMBAI: Feldt delivers one of his biggest remixes yet this week as he tackles Ed Sheeran’s infectious South Of The Border. Featuring Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the track makes for a perfect match for Feldt’s Breezy style.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Martin Garrix releases 'These Are The Times' featuring JR

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s brand new track- These Are The Times is out today, featuring vocals from JRM. Premiered during the first show of his fifth Ushuaïa residency last week, the track had the crowd going crazy, immediately anticipating its release.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Salim Merchant's chat show 'OFF THE RECORD' is sure to give you insightful information about singers

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile musicians in the Bollywood music industry Salim Merchant has come up with his own show titled OFF THE RECORD. Set...read more

2
Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal spills the secrets of his love life to RJ Sarthak in 104.8 Ishq’s The Battle of the Spouses

MUMBAI: You’ve always seen him as a man who means nothing except business, but can you picture Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal as a young man in love? Or...read more

3
TikTok star threatens suicide over fake obscene video

MUMBAI: Rajasthani dancer and TikTok star Priya Gupta has threatened to commit suicide over a fake obscene video being circulated in her name,...read more

4
Jassie Gill hints about his new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi launda Jassi Gill, known for his hits like Nikle Current, Guitar Sikhda which have grossed millions of views has recently...read more

5
'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group