JLo: Terrible things happened in the beginning of my career

MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she had to go through terrible things in the beginning of her career.

The 50-year-old also added that she learnt how to behave in the public eye though trial-and-error method, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from. I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing. And then you get put in a category of like you're this person or that person and you're a diva," Lopez said while talking to the LA Times in a round table with Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo.

"But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it's always do you like what you're doing. And for me, it's always about how can I get better? That's why I do so much. How can I be better? I'm going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It's always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes," she added.

The "Hustlers" star feels a "responsibility" to be nice to people.

She said: "I feel like there is a responsibility when you're a public person. You can't get around it. I know we all want to be like, 'Just want to be me', and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don't care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it's just about being your best self. And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am."

(Source: IANS)