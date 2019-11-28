For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2019 10:39 |  By RnMTeam

Is ex-Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar Neha Kakkar’s new found love?

MUMBAI: Dating rumours of Neha Kakkar dating this ex Indian Idol contestant have spread like fire. The Dilbar fame did attend Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Raghav Sharma’s birthday bash with Vibhor on 25 November which gave people hints about a relationship brewing between them.

When questioned Vibhor on the same he rubbished these rumours.

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, the former 'Indian idol 11' contestant said, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

Well even before these rumours Neha Kakkar’s relationship status with Himansh Kohli created quite a huge buzz, while after their break up its these rumours that have come up.

After breaking up with Himansh, Neha broke down physically and mentally. She wrote on Instagram, "While I’m writing this, I’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But I had to speak up. You know, they don’t realise that I’m a daughter/sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that I make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends. Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll effect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people."

Also Read:

Neha Kakkar tweets message to media confirming breakup with Himansh Kohli

Neha's ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh also opened up about their split after maintaining silent for a long time and and told Hindustan Times, “It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it.” He added, “Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health.”

Tags
Neha Kakkar Himansh Kohli Vibhor Parashar Boyfriend Instagram
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2019

Priyanka Chopra surprises Nick with a pup

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra surprised her husband and pop star Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy as an early anniversary gift. On Tuesday, Nick took to Instagram to post a video of the surprising moment, and to introduce the new member of their family -- Gino the German.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Indian Idol special: Neha Kakkar shakes a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar on 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently danced on the tunes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, one of the trending songs that has crossed 50 mn views in just a week.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' becomes the most viewed song racing past 50 mn on YouTube in just a week

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi – the chartbuster featuring the gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is unstoppable! Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar, the song has taken the internet by storm by making its way to every locker room, college campus, clubs and ruling airwaves.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Lizzo's tiny purse won the AMA red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Lizzo showed up on the American Music Awards (AMA) red carpet carrying the teeniest and tiniest of purses. The singer took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a ru

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Rapper Aaron Carter claims his family wants him dead

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter is again waging war with his family after he was slapped with a restraining order on the request of his brother Nick Carter and sister Angel Conrad.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

News
Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 read more

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lizzo's tiny purse won the AMA red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Lizzo showed up on the American Music Awards (AMA) red carpet carrying the teeniest and tiniest of purses. The singer took to...read more

2
Goo Hara left 'pessimistic note' before death, say authorities

MUMBAI: South Korean police have revealed new information regarding K-pop sensation Goo Hara's tragic passing. According to South China Morning Post...read more

3
Offset warned for speeding in his Ferrari

MUMBAI: Rapper Offset was handed a warning for speeding through Los Angeles in a bright red Ferrari. He was warned on Monday. The Migos star was...read more

4
Horn OK Please - Delhi's Happiest Food Festival wraps up on a high note!

MUMBAI: Delhi witnessed Horn OK Please in its sixth edition at JLN Stadium from 15-17 November 2019, an event whose resounding success has helped...read more

5
Rapper Aaron Carter claims his family wants him dead

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter is again waging war with his family after he was slapped with a restraining order on the request of his brother Nick...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group