Is ex-Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar Neha Kakkar’s new found love?

MUMBAI: Dating rumours of Neha Kakkar dating this ex Indian Idol contestant have spread like fire. The Dilbar fame did attend Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Raghav Sharma’s birthday bash with Vibhor on 25 November which gave people hints about a relationship brewing between them.

When questioned Vibhor on the same he rubbished these rumours.

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, the former 'Indian idol 11' contestant said, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

Well even before these rumours Neha Kakkar’s relationship status with Himansh Kohli created quite a huge buzz, while after their break up its these rumours that have come up.

After breaking up with Himansh, Neha broke down physically and mentally. She wrote on Instagram, "While I’m writing this, I’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But I had to speak up. You know, they don’t realise that I’m a daughter/sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that I make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends. Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll effect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people."

Neha's ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh also opened up about their split after maintaining silent for a long time and and told Hindustan Times, “It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it.” He added, “Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health.”