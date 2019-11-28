For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2019 17:09 |  By RnMTeam

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal spills the secrets of his love life to RJ Sarthak in 104.8 Ishq’s The Battle of the Spouses

MUMBAI: You’ve always seen him as a man who means nothing except business, but can you picture Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal as a young man in love? Or, can you imagine the man upholding Delhi’s law hoodwinking the Police?

In this special episode of 104.8 ISHQ’s Battle of the Spouses with Sarthak, you will see Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Sisodia appear together for the first time on screen with their wives - in a never seen before avatar. After having displayed a strong partnership of governing in Delhi, the two leaders, along with their respective halves, showcased a unique dynamic from their personal life for the very first time on screen.

Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita confessed to being huge fans of Govinda and the fact that they, in their engineering days, went and saw each all the Hero No. 1’s movies. Their shared love for Govinda and the movie outings is what started their romantic journey. Want to know which Oscar winning movie Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema went to see on their first date? There’s only one way to find out.

Catch the political duo get candid with RJ Sarthak in the special edition of ‘Battle of the Spouses with Sarthak’only on 104.8 ISHQ.

Click here:

Tags
Ishq FM Arvind Kejriwal radio RJ Sarthak
Related news
News | 25 Sep 2019

MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week, the battle is getting a notch higher with performances that are taking the audience and the judges in awe of them.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2019

Is Kanye West setting up Khloe Kardashian with Brad Pitt?

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly trying to set up his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian with Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Shaan clears rumors about participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

MUMBAI: Rumours are not foreign to celebrities and exist when there is no sure shot confirmation about any topic. Recently, tabloids were circulating about famous Bollywood singer Shaan’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but we have learnt that it is just a mere ‘rumor’.

read more
News | 07 May 2019

We don't want to confine ourselves to a classical demographic: RJ Jaggu

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s iconic RJ Jodi, Jaggu and Tarana have returned with The Jaggu & Tarana Show and the audience is simply mesmerised. For, the ones who still haven’t caught up on this Ishq FM property we bring you more details in chat with RJ Jaggu.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2019

Awards are a stamp of fan love for me: RJ Devangana

MUMBAI: RJ Devangana, the one who featured in Most Influential Young Jaipurites 2017’ the list never fails to impress us with the awards she receives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

top# 5 articles

1
TikTok star threatens suicide over fake obscene video

MUMBAI: Rajasthani dancer and TikTok star Priya Gupta has threatened to commit suicide over a fake obscene video being circulated in her name,...read more

2
Jassie Gill hints about his new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi launda Jassi Gill, known for his hits like Nikle Current, Guitar Sikhda which have grossed millions of views has recently...read more

3
'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya...read more

4
Asees Kaur and Bharat Goel collaborate for new single 'Hun Nahin Jeena'

MUMBAI: Music Composer Bharat Goel has been involved in several big Bollywood hits and is mainly known for his fast dance numbers and popular film...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra kept this condition in front of Nick Jonas before marriage!

MUMBAI: The Bollywood superstar is all set to make some really hot and happening revelations on Zee TV's latest show - Pro Music Countdown, every...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group