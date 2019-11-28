Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal spills the secrets of his love life to RJ Sarthak in 104.8 Ishq’s The Battle of the Spouses

MUMBAI: You’ve always seen him as a man who means nothing except business, but can you picture Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal as a young man in love? Or, can you imagine the man upholding Delhi’s law hoodwinking the Police?

In this special episode of 104.8 ISHQ’s Battle of the Spouses with Sarthak, you will see Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Sisodia appear together for the first time on screen with their wives - in a never seen before avatar. After having displayed a strong partnership of governing in Delhi, the two leaders, along with their respective halves, showcased a unique dynamic from their personal life for the very first time on screen.

Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita confessed to being huge fans of Govinda and the fact that they, in their engineering days, went and saw each all the Hero No. 1’s movies. Their shared love for Govinda and the movie outings is what started their romantic journey. Want to know which Oscar winning movie Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema went to see on their first date? There’s only one way to find out.

