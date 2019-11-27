For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Nov 2019 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

YouTube sensation Igudesman, Joo to perform 'A Little Nightmare', an enthralling take on music with comedy

MUMBAI: Combining comedy with music, the inspired lunacy of musicians Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo who have taken the world by storm with their unique and hilarious theatrical shows will be performing at NCPA Mumbai on 30 November, 4 pm onwards.
 
Their clips on YouTube have gathered over 45 million views and they have appeared on many of the world’s leading stages. In November, Igudesman and Joo will make their India debut with one performance only of their iconic show A Little Nightmare Music, full of virtuosity, enchanting music, and zany, outrageous humour.
 
Ideal for audiences aged 8 to 88, this show is sure to captivate you and crack you up, whether you are a classical music enthusiast or the type who runs for cover at the mere mention of Mozart.
 
Event: YouTube sensation Igudesman and Joo to perform A Little Nightmare, an enthralling take on music with comedy
 
Date: Saturday, 30 November 2019, 4:00 pm
 
Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA
 
Prices: INR Rs 2,500, 2,000, 1,800, 1,400, 800/- (inclusive of GST)
 
For Bookings:  https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/igudesman-and-joo-a-little-nightmare-music/ET00114036
