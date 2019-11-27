Sachet Parampara team up with Kartik Aryan first time for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Dilbara', a heart wrenching number

MUMBAI: After the release of Tanhaji, the unsung warrior trailer, the one thing that stands out is the theme music composed by Sachet Parampara. The duo known for their blockbuster tracks Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass released earlier this year.

Delivering promising melodies back to back, this time they have composed a track for much-awaited heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Titled Dilbara, the song is composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, written by lyricist Navi Firozpurwala.'

High on pain and love, Dilbara is shot with a series of montages feauturing Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Talking about the song, Sachet Parampara comment, "While we were jamming, we came up with this melody and worked around it. Later on, Bhushanji and the movie team heard it and loved it. It a very young romantic song in a very new space. We have tried something like an up-tempo sad song. I'm sure people will enjoy it. The lyrics are in Punjabi written by Navi Friozpur wala."

Hear Dilbara from Pati Patni Aur Woh movie on T-Series Youtube Channel. Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar, produced under the banner of T-Series and BR studios, the film releases on December 6