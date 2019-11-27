For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Nov 2019 14:09

'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya the track appears to be a typical replica of the original version of the song.

 This peppy track features Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson. The new party anthem is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and is choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Original version of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, from the film Aksar, which released in 2008 still creates a vivid memory in our hearts about the song and a lot more. Have a look below.

Original version:

Himmesh Reshammiya Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Emraan Hashmi Rishi Kapoor Natasha Bollywood music
