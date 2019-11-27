I'm proud of my powerful 2019: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she is proud of her "really powerful" 2019.

In an interview to InStyle, Gomez looked back at the events of 2019, reports etonline.com.

"I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year. This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked," she said.

Gomez added that, for the holidays, she is "excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything".

"I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best," she said about her usual holiday plans.

Gomez has launched Lose you to love me and Look at her how this year. She also recently performed the songs to kick off the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, marking her first live TV performance in two years. She is also working on her album SG2, which is set to drop on January 10, 2020.

On her new album, Gomez teased, "I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done. And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn't come back to bite me in the a**."

(Source: IANS)