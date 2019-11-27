For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Fans post b'day wishes for Tina Turner as she turns 80

MUMBAI: Pop diva Tina Turner released a special video message for her countless fans as she turned 80 on Tuesday, and social media users wished her on the occasion and praised her.

Her message on Twitter got 5.1K retweets and 19.7K likes. The video garnered 138,292 views on YouTube.

The message on Tina's official Twitter handle @LoveTinaTurner went: "To celebrate turning 80 years old, Tina has recorded a special birthday video message just for her fans. #Tina80".

"Yes, I'm 80," Turner began. "How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this. How is this? Well, I look great, I feel good, I've gone through some very serious sickness that I'm overcoming. So it's like having a second chance at life. I'm happy to be an 80-year-old woman," she said in the message.

The "Private dancer" singer has weathered a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney disease in recent years.

A fan replied: "I never wanted to be 80-year-old like now. I want to become this beautiful, vital and glamorous. God bless your life. Happy birthday, Tina."

"Love you Tina. You look beautiful as forever. Thanks for sharing your phenomenal voice and talent's with the world's people who support and love you by buying your music and videos. I remember standing in line to buy your albums and to see you on stage," gushed another fan.

One post read: "Happy 80th birthday to the Queen of Rock and Roll, the queen of positive transformation, the queen of making a lotus from the mud. The one and only and simply the best #TinaTurner."

One user remarked: "No way are you 80, you are kidding with us, you look beautiful. Wishing you many more healthy years, so happy you got a second chance,this year I feel little the same (something changed in my heart I hope) , wishing you a wonderful, magic 2020 too." 

(Source: IANS)

Tina Turner social media Birthday music
