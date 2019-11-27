For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2019 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Catch SEQU3L for a special Sundowner at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: This Sunday SEQU3L performs an exciting blend of Deep Techno and Progressive tunes at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Groove at the poolside under the open sky at The Bengaluru Brasserie with vibes that will make it a Sunday to remember!

Nakul a.k.a SEQU3L is one of the top dance music exports from India to the world. With tours in major cities, festivals and clubs all over the world, SEQU3L is praised and

supported by A list artists like Hernan Cattaneo, Nick Warren, Jeremy Olander, Petar Dundov and many more.His latest single 'Grey Skies' (May 2019) is climbing up on the top 100 Progressive charts on beatport, upcoming releases are going to feature on labels such as Moblack, Stripped Digital and more.

Where – The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,1 / 1 Swami Vivekanada Road (next to MG Road), Ulsoor

When – Sunday, 1st December 2019

Time – 6:00 PM onwards

Price - INR 1,000 redeemable cover (inclusive of taxes)

 

Tags
Bengaluru Jeremy Olander music
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2019

Fans post b'day wishes for Tina Turner as she turns 80

MUMBAI: Pop diva Tina Turner released a special video message for her countless fans as she turned 80 on Tuesday, and social media users wished her on the occasion and praised her.Her message on Twitter got 5.1K retweets and 19.7K likes. The video garnered 138,292 views on YouTube.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

Sachet Parampara team up with Kartik Aryan first time for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Dilbara', a heart wrenching number

MUMBAI: After the release of Tanhaji, the unsung warrior trailer, the one thing that stands out is the theme music composed by Sachet Parampara. The duo known for their blockbuster tracks Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass released earlier this year. 

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya the track appears to be a typical replica of the original version of the song.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

Dave Mustaine talks on cancer battle

MUMBAI: Heavy metal band Megadeth star Dave Mustaine is winning his cancer battle after completing treatment and starting rehabilitation ahead of a European tour.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

Asees Kaur and Bharat Goel collaborate for new single 'Hun Nahin Jeena'

MUMBAI: Music Composer Bharat Goel has been involved in several big Bollywood hits and is mainly known for his fast dance numbers and popular film songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

News
Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 read more

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman appreciates makers of 'Intezaar' Twitter

MUMBAI: Intezaar a VYRL Originals track sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur has got a massive response from the audience.  The song has been trending...read more

2
Amazon Prime Music kickstarts Carvaan Lounge Season 1 with Neeti Mohan and Papon

MUMBAI: Leveraging the rich tapestry of Hindi-retro classics in their library, Saregama is all set to introduce a new music property called ‘Carvaan...read more

3
2019 marks record year for Chris Young on the road

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young celebrated a record year on the road as his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, sponsored by USAA,...read more

4
Katie Price declared bankrupt after blowing £45m fortune

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price has been declared bankrupt by a London court after she failed to pay off thousands of pounds in debt despite warnings from...read more

5
Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' becomes the most viewed song racing past 50 mn on YouTube in just a week

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi – the chartbuster featuring the gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is unstoppable! Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group