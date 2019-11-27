Catch SEQU3L for a special Sundowner at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: This Sunday SEQU3L performs an exciting blend of Deep Techno and Progressive tunes at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Groove at the poolside under the open sky at The Bengaluru Brasserie with vibes that will make it a Sunday to remember!

Nakul a.k.a SEQU3L is one of the top dance music exports from India to the world. With tours in major cities, festivals and clubs all over the world, SEQU3L is praised and

supported by A list artists like Hernan Cattaneo, Nick Warren, Jeremy Olander, Petar Dundov and many more.His latest single 'Grey Skies' (May 2019) is climbing up on the top 100 Progressive charts on beatport, upcoming releases are going to feature on labels such as Moblack, Stripped Digital and more.

Where – The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,1 / 1 Swami Vivekanada Road (next to MG Road), Ulsoor

When – Sunday, 1st December 2019

Time – 6:00 PM onwards

Price - INR 1,000 redeemable cover (inclusive of taxes)