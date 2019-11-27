For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2019 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's 'Shaamein' trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Shaamein song created by siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik for a web series on Alt Balaji- Broken But Beautiful has garnered marvellous views and appreciation from the audience. Well the song has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag #ShaameinOutNow and Armaan has gone onto sharing a screenshot of this.
 
 
Lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, romantic track Shaamein happens to be one of the most loved songs of the duo this year.
 
Also Read:
 
 
 
 
Tags
Armaan Malik Amaal Mallik Manoj Muntashir
Related news
News | 26 Nov 2019

Armaan Malik weaves magic on listeners with 'Shaamein'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik hits the right chord yet again with his romantic number titled Shaamein. Click here to view the song:

read more
News | 25 Nov 2019

VYRL Cover Star's fourth edition promises to be bigger and better with 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: VYRL Cover Star is a unique initiative by VYRL Originals that bridges between ambitious artists to the music stalwarts from the fraternity.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's new track 'Shaamein' to be out soon

MUMBAI: Siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik both established singers in their own way known to brighten the Bollywood music industry with their magical voice would soon be releasing a new track.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

It's a digital debut for Armaan and Amaal Malik!

MUMBAI: Amaal and Armaan Malik compose a romantic track for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Broken… But Beautiful season 2.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Armaan Malik pranks calls a fan

MUMBAI: Singer Arman Malik  known for his remarkable  hits Chale Aana, Tootey Khaab prank called a fan of his through Radio Mirchi. He has been doing a lot of such videos earlier here’s to what he did in his recent video. Watch here:

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

News
Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 read more

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jasleen Royal's version of 'Kali Teri Gut' is sure to mesmerize you

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal has wowed us with her magical voice time and again. The phenomenal composer- singer- songwriter, known for her versatility, has...read more

2
YouTube sensation Igudesman, Joo to perform 'A Little Nightmare', an enthralling take on music with comedy

MUMBAI: Combining comedy with music, the inspired lunacy of musicians Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo who have taken the world by storm with...read more

3
'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi out now

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded new track from the upcoming Bollywood movie The Body has been released under T-Series. Sung By Himmesh Reshammiya...read more

4
AR Rahman appreciates makers of 'Intezaar' Twitter

MUMBAI: Intezaar a VYRL Originals track sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur has got a massive response from the audience.  The song has been trending...read more

5
Amazon Prime Music kickstarts Carvaan Lounge Season 1 with Neeti Mohan and Papon

MUMBAI: Leveraging the rich tapestry of Hindi-retro classics in their library, Saregama is all set to introduce a new music property called ‘Carvaan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group