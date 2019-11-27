Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's 'Shaamein' trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Shaamein song created by siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik for a web series on Alt Balaji- Broken But Beautiful has garnered marvellous views and appreciation from the audience. Well the song has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag #ShaameinOutNow and Armaan has gone onto sharing a screenshot of this.

Lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, romantic track Shaamein happens to be one of the most loved songs of the duo this year.