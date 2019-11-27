For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Nov 2019

AR Rahman appreciates makers of 'Intezaar' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Intezaar a VYRL Originals track sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur has got a massive response from the audience. 

The song has been trending on music platforms and been appreciated by the music industry as well as on a wider note. 

Recently music biggie AR Rahman took to Twitter praising the makers of the track.

Have a look:

Overwhelmed seeing this singer Asees Kaur took a screenshot of the above and shared it on social media.

Crossing million views on YouTube the song has become a huge hit.

Also Read: VYRL originals and Mohit Suri bringing Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur for 'Intezaar' crosses 22 mn views

 

