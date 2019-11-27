AR Rahman appreciates makers of 'Intezaar' on Twitter
MUMBAI: Intezaar a VYRL Originals track sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur has got a massive response from the audience.
The song has been trending on music platforms and been appreciated by the music industry as well as on a wider note.
Recently music biggie AR Rahman took to Twitter praising the makers of the track.
Have a look:
Best wishes to @Mithoon11 , @mohit11481 and the whole team of @VYRLOriginals for this beautiful song #Intezaar https://t.co/KZ4WwMYDJr
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 25, 2019
Overwhelmed seeing this singer Asees Kaur took a screenshot of the above and shared it on social media.
Crossing million views on YouTube the song has become a huge hit.
