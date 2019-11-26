Louis Tomlinson's new single 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart' is sure to motivate you

MUMBAI: Louis Tomlinson today releases his beautiful new single Don't Let It Break Your Heart.

The song is a simple and elegant ballad about resilience and taking time to heal after tough times, written by Louis with Stuart Crichton, Stephen Wrabel, Cole Citrenbaum and James Newman, and produced by Steve Mac.

The music video is again directed by Charlie Lightening (Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher), and is the third part of the story that ran through Louis's recent ‘Kill My Mind’ and 'We Made It' videos.

Louis says: "Don’t Let It Break Your Heart is a song I’m really proud of. It’s a song about hope and seeing the glass as half full." 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart' is taken from Louis's highly anticipated debut solo album 'Walls', released January 31st 2020.

Louis recently announced a World Tour for 2020 that will visit London, Glasgow, Doncaster and Manchester, alongside Europe, UAE, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, the USA and Canada.

Earlier this year Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and recently performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City.

He also picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for his recent single 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit 40 million streams on Spotify, with YouTube views at 23 million. In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK and Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked number five on Billboard’s emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media. As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis’s solo music has garnered over a BILLION streams.

Lyric video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY30nSWhX9g

UK Tour Dates

23.03 Roundhouse, London

24.03 Roundhouse, London (SOLD OUT)

26.03 O2 Academy, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

27.03 Dome, Doncaster (SOLD OUT)

28.03 O2 Apollo, Manchester (SOLD OUT)