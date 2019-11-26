For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Nov 2019 15:32

Jennifer Lopez to get Spotlight Award at Palm Springs fest

MUMBAI: Actor Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The actress will get the award for her film "Hustlers" during the ceremony at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film 'Hustlers'. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

"For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year's Spotlight Award," added Matzner.

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honoured, out of which Janney went on to get an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers is a film about a group of New York strippers who team up to con male patrons in order to survive the Great Recession. The film, which also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, is inspired by the New York magazine article The Hustlers at Scores written by Jessica Pressler.

(Source: IANS)

