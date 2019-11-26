Indian Idol special: Neha Kakkar shakes a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar on 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently danced on the tunes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, one of the trending songs that has crossed 50 mn views in just a week.

On the sets of Indian Idol Season 11, the singer is seen following a few hooksteps from the song along with Divya Khosla Kumar.

Sung by Neha herself, lyrics have been written by Jaani and music has been rendered by ‘king of recreations’ -Tanishk Bagchi.

Click here to view the song:

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Indian idol has received its top ten contestants who will be battling against each other to win the show title.

